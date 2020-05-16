Buckingham Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of HLT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

