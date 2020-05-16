Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,690 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 274.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,766,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.