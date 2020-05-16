Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,011 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.54. 7,749,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,372. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

