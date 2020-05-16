Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,496 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.13. 1,074,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,685. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

