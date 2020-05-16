Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 47,922 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 68,485,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,049 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,077,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 385,630 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 572.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 328,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 279,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,873,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 606.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 264,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 226,974 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. 303,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,970. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

