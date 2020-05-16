Buckingham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 334.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura dropped their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

GM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.63. 14,214,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,987,486. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

