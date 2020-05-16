Buckingham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,518,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fiserv by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,361 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,830,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,765 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $100.02. 3,710,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

