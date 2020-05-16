Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF remained flat at $$18.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

