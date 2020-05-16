Cabana LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cabana LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cabana LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,042,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,627,000 after acquiring an additional 300,235 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,366.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,535 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,327,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 373,959 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,130,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,082,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 69,024 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,579. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

