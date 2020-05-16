Cabana LLC Has $138.16 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cabana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 78,348.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131,357 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.6% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cabana LLC owned 0.63% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $138,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.