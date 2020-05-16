Cabana LLC Has $152 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cabana LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10,031.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,581 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 16.1% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cabana LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $152,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

GLD traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $163.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,915,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,833,270. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $164.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

