Cabana LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cabana LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cabana LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,138.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 958,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,136. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

