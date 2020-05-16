Cabana LLC Sells 3,840 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cabana LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cabana LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,014,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,374 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,729,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,138,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 451,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 299,688 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 267,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,788. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.