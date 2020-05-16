Cabana LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cabana LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cabana LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,346,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 219,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,244. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

