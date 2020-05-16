Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at UBS Group

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research cut Cabot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cabot from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. 437,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,274. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Cabot by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

