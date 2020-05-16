Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.44.

MAXR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

