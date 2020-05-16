Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2020 results were hurt by a surge in provisions amid the coronavirus-related mayhem. Elevated expenses mainly due to higher marketing costs are expected to hamper the company's bottom-line growth. Deteriorating credit quality remains a major near-term concern and might hamper financials. Further, lower interest rates amid the Federal Reserve's accommodative policy stance will likely hamper growth to some extent. However, strength in credit card and online-banking businesses, efforts to expand inorganically, and rise in loan demand are expected to aid revenues. The company's efficient capital deployments indicate solid balance sheet position.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Nomura Securities upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.65.

COF traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after buying an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after buying an additional 2,769,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,997,000 after buying an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,777,000 after buying an additional 217,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

