Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cardinal Health to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of CAH traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

