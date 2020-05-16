CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) is Asset Management Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Asset Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 4.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CarMax by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.80. 1,492,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,943. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

