carsales.com (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.90 and last traded at $33.00, 1,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on carsales.com in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About carsales.com (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.