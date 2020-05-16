Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Position Increased by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises 3.7% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carvana by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. ValuEngine upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra downgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carvana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.66. 1,573,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,805. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13. Carvana Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.