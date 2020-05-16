CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Shares Purchased by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lifted its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 394.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NYSE IGR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 311,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,889. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

