Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after buying an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $17.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,373.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,243.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,327.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

