CENT BANCOMPANY/SH (CBCY) to Issue Dividend of $1.65 on June 1st

CENT BANCOMPANY/SH (OTCMKTS:CBCY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share on Monday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

CBCY remained flat at $$653.35 during trading on Friday. 430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267. CENT BANCOMPANY/SH has a 12-month low of $630.00 and a 12-month high of $653.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $646.88.

CENT BANCOMPANY/SH Company Profile

Central Bancompany, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking products and services for individuals, businesses, corporates, governments, and non-profit customers in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Oklahoma. The company offers checking and savings accounts; home equity, personal, mortgage, business, and working capital loans; and credit, prepaid, payroll, and gift cards.

