Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Centerstate Bank accounts for 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSFL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 115.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 156,791 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 36.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,186.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $39,231.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,932 shares of company stock valued at $615,852. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSFL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 463,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $209.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSFL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Centerstate Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

