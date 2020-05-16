Challenger (ASX:CGF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.29

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.29 and traded as low as $4.16. Challenger shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 6,812,852 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.28, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is A$7.27.

About Challenger (ASX:CGF)

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

