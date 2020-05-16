ChatCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, ZB.COM, Binance and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $281,007.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027199 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031884 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,411.70 or 1.00833027 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000585 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00084662 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000641 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, EXX, LBank, ZB.COM, OKEx, Coinnest, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

