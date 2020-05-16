Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 84,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.49.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,224,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,841,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

