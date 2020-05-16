Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 261 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $754,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,986,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,581,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

