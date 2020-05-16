Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 4,065 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $62,967,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,854,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

