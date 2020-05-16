Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 817 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. 5,593,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.