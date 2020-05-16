Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.32. 6,673,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,256. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

