Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,694,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,831. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

