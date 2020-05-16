Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,085,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

