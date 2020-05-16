Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4,143.9% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 6,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

NYSE GS traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $171.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.05 and its 200 day moving average is $208.60. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

