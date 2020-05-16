Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,419,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.