Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.21.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.