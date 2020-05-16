Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,882,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,526,000 after purchasing an additional 256,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,568 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.30. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

