Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 42.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.46. 139,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,584. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.