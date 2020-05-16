Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 303 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,115. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

