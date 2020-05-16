Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Target by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Target by 47.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,335,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,468. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.68.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.