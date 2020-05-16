Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.54. 109,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,798. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average of $150.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

