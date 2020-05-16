Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 24.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 106.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 93,912 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 506.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.79.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,950. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.16. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.