Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $12.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.22. The company had a trading volume of 960,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,680. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.21. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $398.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.74.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

