Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 103 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 975.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded down $10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.54. The company had a trading volume of 951,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,196. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.38. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $186.31 and a 12 month high of $319.22. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.