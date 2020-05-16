Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 103 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,958,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after acquiring an additional 201,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,740,000 after acquiring an additional 239,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $619,639,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $303.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,910. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.98 and its 200-day moving average is $272.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.