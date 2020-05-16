Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 223 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

SAP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.21. 719,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,321. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

