Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,737,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.54. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

