Chesapeake Energy’s (CHK) “Strong Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

Cfra reissued their strong sell rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered Chesapeake Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners reiterated a sell rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $242.86.

NYSE CHK traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,240,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,967. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $520.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post -77.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,174,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 6,036,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,761,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 658,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,646,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 426,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 4,509,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

