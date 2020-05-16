Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. 10,107,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,853,039. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

